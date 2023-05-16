Republican Mike Harmon, who is a candidate in the governor’s race, made a stop in Jackson on Monday, May 15th.
Harmon like most candidates was out on the campaign trail leading up to Tuesday’s primary election.
Harmon was in Breathitt County, because he feels interacting with people face-to-face will give him the best chance to win.
“I think I’m very relatable. People feel safe in telling me their concerns,” remarked Harmon.
Harmon said he will rely on past experiences among other things, like his time as state auditor if he wins this governor’s race, but if he ends up losing, he says he will support the winning Republican.
