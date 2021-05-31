Harold Dean Pelfrey

Harold Dean Pelfrey, 81, passed away Friday May 28 at the Ky River Medical Center in Jackson.  He was born October 10, 1939 to the late Bernice and Beatrice Keith Pelfrey.  He was also proceeded in death by one son, James Douglas Pelfrey; three sisters, Shelby Jean Pelfrey, Ruby Carol Foster, Judy May Haulthaus; one brother, Lloyd Dean (LD) Pelfrey. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Pauline Brewer Pelfrey; son, Harold Douglas (Cassie) Pelfrey; three daughters, Connie Pelfrey, Laura (Jamie) Gabbard, Audrey (JD) Pelfrey; five grandchildren, Michael (Brittany) Robinson, Justin (Angelica) Little, James (Michaela) Pelfrey, Ashley (Donovan) Branson, Jeremy Pelfrey; six great grandchildren, Hayden Epperson, Avery Little, Wyatt Dean Robinson, Emric Triplett, Tyler Little, Anakin Triplett; son-in-law, Frank Branson; special brother-in-laws, Paul Stevie Brewer, Porter Ray Brewer; five brothers, Bernice (BJ) Pelfrey, Roger Pelfrey, James Kenneth Pelfrey, Lynn Eugene Pelfrey, Mike Odell Pelfrey; three sisters, Charlotte Stevens, Karen Johnson, Lona Friend; his special buddy, his dog, Bubba Ray. Pallbearers include, Harold Douglas Pelfrey, Michael Robinson, Justin Little, James Pelfrey, Jeremy Pelfrey, Jamie Gabbard, Frank Branson. Visitation Monday, May 31, 6:00-9:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday, June 1, 1:00 PM. Burial in the Pelfrey-Brewer Cemetery at Vancleve.

Service information

May 31
Visitation
Monday, May 31, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Jun 1
Service
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
