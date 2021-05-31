Harold Dean Pelfrey, 81, passed away Friday May 28 at the Ky River Medical Center in Jackson. He was born October 10, 1939 to the late Bernice and Beatrice Keith Pelfrey. He was also proceeded in death by one son, James Douglas Pelfrey; three sisters, Shelby Jean Pelfrey, Ruby Carol Foster, Judy May Haulthaus; one brother, Lloyd Dean (LD) Pelfrey. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Pauline Brewer Pelfrey; son, Harold Douglas (Cassie) Pelfrey; three daughters, Connie Pelfrey, Laura (Jamie) Gabbard, Audrey (JD) Pelfrey; five grandchildren, Michael (Brittany) Robinson, Justin (Angelica) Little, James (Michaela) Pelfrey, Ashley (Donovan) Branson, Jeremy Pelfrey; six great grandchildren, Hayden Epperson, Avery Little, Wyatt Dean Robinson, Emric Triplett, Tyler Little, Anakin Triplett; son-in-law, Frank Branson; special brother-in-laws, Paul Stevie Brewer, Porter Ray Brewer; five brothers, Bernice (BJ) Pelfrey, Roger Pelfrey, James Kenneth Pelfrey, Lynn Eugene Pelfrey, Mike Odell Pelfrey; three sisters, Charlotte Stevens, Karen Johnson, Lona Friend; his special buddy, his dog, Bubba Ray. Pallbearers include, Harold Douglas Pelfrey, Michael Robinson, Justin Little, James Pelfrey, Jeremy Pelfrey, Jamie Gabbard, Frank Branson. Visitation Monday, May 31, 6:00-9:00 PM. Funeral Tuesday, June 1, 1:00 PM. Burial in the Pelfrey-Brewer Cemetery at Vancleve.
Service information
May 31
Visitation
Monday, May 31, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
7:00PM-10:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 1
Service
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
2:00PM
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Kentucky River District Health Dept Covid-19 Update
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
Latest News
- Harold Dean Pelfrey
- Weather Report for Memorial Day/2021…Breathitt play Wolfe County for the District Baseball crown
- Shouting From the Mountain-Top (about the R. Stone depos in FA)
- The Long Version (Memorial Day/2021)
- Weekend Weather Report (May 29 & 30, 2021)
- Leggett & Platt Touring Breathitt County
- Good Friday Morning Jackson, Kentucky (May 28, 2021)
- Yvonne Moore Fugate
Most Popular
Articles
- Leggett & Platt Touring Breathitt County
- Plane downed in Breathitt County, one fatality
- Man Oozing pus from numerous "meth" sores
- Breaking News...Truck on Fire in Parking Lot of Quicksand FD
- Bobcats Roar into Summer Practice
- Kenneth Caudill Sr.
- Robyn Danae Stamper
- Yvonne Moore Fugate
- Warning! Truck Thief Loose in Jackson, Kentucky
- The Long Version (Memorial Day/2021)
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on taking a vacation this year?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.