Harold Gene Brewer, age 71, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Saturday September 17, 2022 at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
Harold was born on June 9, 1951 to the late Burnett and Magdalene Bowling Brewer. He was a member of Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star.
Harold is survived by his Wife; Julia Wilder Brewer of Jackson, Kentucky. Two Sisters; Jackalene (Jeffrey) Robertson, Lou Brewer(late Willard Turner) both of Stanton, Kentucky, Brother-In-Law; Dillard Lee(Patty) Wilder, Luther Wilder, Arnold Wilder Jr., Douglas Wilder, Sister-In-Laws; Bonnie(Charles) Arnold, Geraldine(Jack) Thorpe, Betty(Ralph) Cundiff, Loretta Lynn Wilder, Ida Mae(Lloyd Jr.) Campbell, Host of Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, Great Nephews, and other relatives and friends, with a Special Friend Jamon Halvaksz.
Harold was preceded in death by Daughter; Brenda Melissa Brewer, Parents; Burnett and Magdalene Bowling Brewer, Sister; Brenda Evalee Brewer, Nephews; Donald Gene Brewer and Timothy Lloyd Campbell, Mother-In-Law and Father-In-Law; Mildred and Arnold Wilder.
Funeral services for Harold Gene Wilder will be held on Friday September 23, at 1:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Estill Barnett officiating. Harold will be laid to rest in the Brewer- Bowling Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday September 22, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. additional services will be held on Thursday at 7:00 P.M. with Masonic Rites.
