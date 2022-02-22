Harold Leemaster, age 64, of Oregonia, OH, formerly of Knott County, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH.
He was born at Ary, KY on August 24, 1957 to James Francis Leemaster and Janice Marie Ritchie Leemaster.
Survived by:
Daughter- Amy Leemaster
Son- Ben Leemaster
Mother of Children- Christine Leemaster
Sister- Carol Dean (Thomas) Miller
Brother- Wayne Mitchell (Heather) Leemaster
Uncle- IB Ritchie, Woody Ritchie, Bronson Ritchie, Vanison Ritchie
Aunts- Grace Ritchie, Joyce Ritchie, Eva Ritchie
Cousins- Helen Ritchie, Jackie Cornett, Henrietta Ritchie
Nieces and Nephews- Timothy (Amanda) Miller, Kimberly (Hans) Stutzman, Kendra (Darren) Fisher, Dusty (Kayla)
Leemaster, Buck Leemaster, Dalton Leemaster, Chrissy Barber, Kendra (Brian) Fields
Sisters-in-law- Carol (Jerry) Gashow, Mary (Brian) Gifford
Brothers-in-law- Carl (Kathy) Raines, Bobby Raines
Special Friends- Tiffany Ivy and Morgan Stamper
Preceded in death by Parents- Jack and Janice Leemaster
Aunts- Irene Ritchie
Brother- Ronald Leemaster
Grandparents- Aaron & Melda Ritchie
Sister-in-law- Linda Raines
Funeral services for Harold Leemaster will be held at Hindman Funeral Services Chapel, Thursday, February 24,
2022, at 1:00PM with Tommy Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the Combs-Ritchie Cemetery at Ary, KY. Visitation
will be held at the Chapel, Thursday from 11:00AM until time of service at 1:00PM.
Arrangements by Hindman Funeral Services, Hindman, KY.
