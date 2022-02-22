Harold Leemaster

Harold Leemaster, age 64, of Oregonia, OH, formerly of Knott County, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, OH.

            He was born at Ary, KY on August 24, 1957 to James Francis Leemaster and Janice Marie Ritchie Leemaster.

            Survived by:

            Daughter- Amy Leemaster

            Son- Ben Leemaster

            Mother of Children- Christine Leemaster

            Sister- Carol Dean (Thomas) Miller

            Brother- Wayne Mitchell (Heather) Leemaster

            Uncle- IB Ritchie, Woody Ritchie, Bronson Ritchie, Vanison Ritchie

            Aunts- Grace Ritchie, Joyce Ritchie, Eva Ritchie

            Cousins- Helen Ritchie, Jackie Cornett, Henrietta Ritchie

            Nieces and Nephews- Timothy (Amanda) Miller, Kimberly (Hans) Stutzman, Kendra (Darren) Fisher, Dusty (Kayla)

            Leemaster, Buck Leemaster, Dalton Leemaster, Chrissy Barber, Kendra (Brian) Fields

            Sisters-in-law- Carol (Jerry) Gashow, Mary (Brian) Gifford

            Brothers-in-law- Carl (Kathy) Raines, Bobby Raines

            Special Friends- Tiffany Ivy and Morgan Stamper

            Preceded in death by Parents- Jack and Janice Leemaster

            Aunts- Irene Ritchie

            Brother- Ronald Leemaster

            Grandparents- Aaron & Melda Ritchie

            Sister-in-law- Linda Raines

            Funeral services for Harold Leemaster will be held at Hindman Funeral Services Chapel, Thursday, February 24,

            2022, at 1:00PM with Tommy Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the Combs-Ritchie Cemetery at Ary, KY. Visitation

            will be held at the Chapel, Thursday from 11:00AM until time of service at 1:00PM.

            Arrangements by Hindman Funeral Services, Hindman, KY.

To send flowers to the family of Harold Leemaster, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 24
Visitation
Thursday, February 24, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hindman Funeral Services
619 Hindman Bypass
P. O. Box 104
Hindman, KY 41822
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Feb 24
Funeral
Thursday, February 24, 2022
1:00PM
Hindman Funeral Services
619 Hindman Bypass
P. O. Box 104
Hindman, KY 41822
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

