Harry Whitaker age 78, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Thursday, July 06, 2023 at his residence.
Harry was born on August 23, 1944 to the late Harve and Mattie Cornett Whitaker.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Smith Whitaker, four sons, Harry Whitaker Jr., Letcher (Billie) Whitaker, Sidney Whitaker, and Harve (Stephanie) Whitaker all of Jackson, Kentucky, four grandchildren, Laura Whitaker, Matthew Jenkins, Luke Whitaker, and Audrey Whitaker, two sisters, Sandy (Kevin) Miles and Larue Combs, three brothers, Donald Whitaker, Jerry Whitaker, and Robert Sword, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends left to mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by four sisters, Shirley, Patsy, Phyllis, and Flossie, and two brothers, Billy Ray and Dennis.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, July 08, 2023 from the Watts Funeral Home Chapel with Naomi Mitchell and Lonnie Brown officiating. Harry will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery at Jackson, Kentucky with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 07, 2023 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. with additional services at 7:00 P.M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.