Harvey Ray Turner, age 46, of Buckhorn Road, Booneville, KY passed away at his residence on Friday, March 3, 2023. He was born August 31, 1976 at Hazard, KY and was preceded in death by his father: William Ray “Nub” Turner and his mother: Della Smith. – His son Dalton’s mother: Lisa Marie Cole. He is survived by his son: Dalton Ray (Marissa) Turner of Buckhorn, KY. – His sister: Crystal (Billy) Deaton of Buckhorn, KY. Half sister: Nikki (Wesley) Turner of Altro, KY. – Best friend: Billy Deaton of Buckhorn, KY; – Special nephews: TylerDale (Lexi) Deaton, and Brysten Colt Deaton, Wesley Kane Turner and Matthew McIntosh (Chrystal)- His companion: Julie Smith. -Special Uncle: Robert Moby (Leila) Smith. – He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner and Jamie McIntosh officiating. Burial in the Deaton Family Cemetery at Buckhorn, KY. Visitation will begin Tuesday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.