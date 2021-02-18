#CancúnCruz
Ted Cruz and family fly to resort in midst of Texas climate crisis
Millions of Texans without power and subject to freezing temperatures
As the state of Texas has been gripped by unprecedented cold weather knocking out power to millions of households, Ted Cruz, one of its two-elected U.S. Senators, has taken his family to Cancún, Mexico. Cancún, recognized throughout the world for its spectacular white sand beaches and turquoise blue colored sea, inundates visitors in Mayan culture, water activities, and warm weather recreation.
It boasts international cuisine, spectacular golf courses, spa facilities, exclusive shopping, bars and nightclubs, and an incomparable nightlife. What it has added to all of these amenities is incredibly bad political optics for a U.S. Senator who may have been a co-conspirator in inciting armed insurrection against his country on January 6, 2021.
Critics on social media have blasted Cruz. His trip, at this time, has made the issue a soon-to-be trending topic on Twitter. Be looking for #CancunCruz, it's coming.
One poster related, “Cruz seems to believe there isn’t much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing.” Still another poster has published that “Ted Cruz has landed in Cancún to challenge Mexico's power grid to a debate.”
This is an incredibly bad decision during a time where there is a raging debate concerning the sense of entitlement among the wealthiest of citizens and their apparent “let them eat cake” attitude toward a growing legion of poor who can’t earn a living wage. The raging pandemic has done nothing but accentuate the increasingly chasmic gap between quality of life among one-percenters versus a national minimum wage earner required to work a half-hour to buy his or her family a gallon of milk.
Another Twitter poster published the following: “You know, I have to say that my sense of grim humor struggles with situations like this. When people are dying from failure of basic amenities, it's hard to find anything amusing. Longing to file class action charges for manslaughter.”
Like we said, this was an incredibly ill-timed occasion to take one’s family to a Mexican resort when you purport to be a public servant from an area ravaged by these inordinately frigid temperatures. What will be the consequence? I suppose we will know that the next time the man stands for election in a state whose voters he abandoned at their time of both dire and pressing need.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
