Hattie Prater

Hattie Mae Back Prater, age 83, of Morganfield, KY and formerly of Jackson passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Morganfield Nursing and Rehab in Union County, KY.-She was born July 22, 1937, in Breathitt County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Wayne and Sarah Elizabeth Mullins Back.-She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Prater.-Sisters: Ruth Landrum, Eulah Lehiy, Josephine Fugate, Ella Katherine Osborne, Jewel Dean Barnett- Baby brothers: Billy and Melton. She is survived by children and step-children: Kenneth Edward Prater, Austin Ralph Prater, Barbara Faye Prater, Rosemary Barbee, Claire Alice Kirby, and John Vincent Prater.- Eight grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Jamie Brunk officiating-Burial in the Vincent Prater Cemetery at Wilstacy, KY.-Visitation will be on Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
