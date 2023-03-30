Lisa Fugate, a teacher at Marie Roberts-Caney (MRC) recently had a significant heart attack, one that is often referred to as a “widowmaker”. During her treatment, doctors found numerous blockages, and because of her heart condition, she is not able to work or drive at this time, prompting her family and friends to ask for help, due to the cost of medical bills and future expenses (procedures, treatment, travel).
Lisa’s husband Alonzo Fugate described the financial burden, “It feels at the moment like we are on a ship that is slowly sinking.”
Her husband also explained that unfortunately Lisa has used her sick days/time and even with insurance, they need financial help.
Not being able to work, the Fugate family is now without her teacher’s salary as well as her supplemental income via DoorDash, from which her husband says she earns an additional $400-$500 per week. “Even teachers sometimes need to make some extra money,” stated her husband Alonzo, “DoorDash was a great way to that, we would take turns, working from after school until around 8:30 p.m. Now that she can’t drive and other responsibilities prevent me from doing it as often as well, not only are we losing her supplemental income, but some of mine too.”
Lisa has been with the Breathitt County school system for 25 years, 18 of those as a teacher. She currently teaches FMD (K-6) at MRC.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account and can be found at https://gofund.me/38ad4b3a.
“I know that not everyone is able to help, but if you can’t donate, please share this information, and help spread the word. I want everyone to know that we will be open, upfront, and transparent with how the money is spent. I don’t want people to have any questions, we will show them where every dollar went,” informed Alonzo.
