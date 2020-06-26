Have Opponents Discovered a Chink in Trump's Armor?

President's handling of present situations raises serious questions about likelihood of re-election bid...
In what has to be described as a terrible time period in the life of the Trump presidency, the hits just kept right on coming for embattled US President Donald Trump. This fact may have dawned on President Trump as he stood backstage at the Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma this past Saturday night. News reports detail Trump staring out at row upon row of empty seats in the upper bowl of his selected venue in a decidedly “red” state.
The New York Times, through reporters Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni, reported the President had been warned by Air Force One the crowds were underwhelming. It is being reported, when he saw for himself, he was stunned. Reports detail further his yelling, backstage, at campaign aides.
The Saturday night rally capped off quite a week for the nation’s 45th-President. Looking back on it ourselves, we are sure he would just as soon forget the whole thing. Let’s take a look at some of the more salient moments this past week...
First, Senator Lindsey Graham (SC) declined to support Trump’s choice for a new federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York’s Attorney General’s Office. Then, Senate Republicans joined suit with the elder statesman from South Carolina resulting in the outgoing prosecutor’s deputy being appointed to the post.
A federal judge, on Saturday, refused to block the release of the John Bolton authored book very critical of Trump and his fitness to serve in the position Trump presently holds. The author of the book, Trump’s former national security advisor, told ABC News, on Sunday, Trump was a danger to the republic.
Retired Marine General who serves as the Defense Secretary under Trump, Jim Mattis, accused Trump of trying to divide the country and make a mockery of the Constitution. Trump’s top military adviser, General Mark Milley, publicly apologized for participating in a photo-op with Trump which followed the use of tear gas against what has been described as “peaceful protestors.”
The Supreme Court blocked Trump’s effort to end DACA which was a signature immigration policy of his predecessor in office. The Supreme Court expanded anti-discrimination, work-place protection to the “Transgender” community particularly and the LGBQ (already covered the “T”) communities generally.
Remember, this one particularly stings. This was “Trump’s Court” making the above rulings on immigration and LGBTQ employment protections. A court which would render decisions “strengthening traditional values” was one of the two main reasons Trump told the nation it was lucky to have him serving in his present post (the other was his ability to build for us a strong economy, strike two).
The Wall Street Journal and Breitbart, both believed to be “Trump-friendly" publications have said Trump’s responses to the coronavirus and police violence have hurt re-election chances. The NFL commissioner changed his position about player protests regarding racial injustice. This seemed to particularly anger the President.
So, what does all of the above mean? Well, we don’t really know.
Trump trails Democratic likely nominee, Joe Biden, in every known national, non-partisan poll. However, past presidential candidates George H.W. Bush and Harry Truman overcame polling deficits bigger than the one now facing President Trump. None of this means Trump is (necessarily) beat in November.
However, if I am reading the tea-leaves above set-forth, and arranging them by importance and likely impact, the choice as to which one foretells the most doom for Trump’s re-election chances appears plain, at least to this particular reporter. I would say Graham and the Republicans in the Senate refusing to support Trump’s choice to replace Geoffrey Berman as the head of the Southern District of New York’s Attorney General’s office is the most problematic for the Trump administration by a pretty wide margin.
We have seen former Trump appointees and even present ones, come out against Trump or some decision of Trump before now. We haven’t seen the Senate Republicans, outside of Mitt Romney, stand up to anything Trump wanted at anytime prior to right now. The fact no less than Lindsey Graham, perhaps Trump’s most profuse apologist, won’t let Trump have who he wants to head up a prosecutor’s office sniffing around the Trump organization and actively prosecuting several of Trump’s chief loyalists is mighty significant.
Is there a chink in the armor? Only the November results can finally tells us the answer to that question.