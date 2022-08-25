Hazard Community & Technical College gave out boxed lunches at the Lees College Campus in front of the gym on Thursday, August 25 to any victims of recent flooding, volunteers, or anyone in need of a hot meal. Food was donated by the HCTC/Hazard Independent College Foundation.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Keeping the Faith: Search continues for two missing women
- Downtown Shooting
- Edna Mae Miller Hudson
- State works on Panbowl Dam
- Closing cost: Couple loses first home in flood
- Homes still needed for Breathitt County
- Michael Coomer
- Breathitt schools to start Monday
- First flood related suicide
- After 3 weeks, Breathitt Countians still without a home
