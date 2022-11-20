(PHOTO): Jeanette Caldwell is preparing her Woodland Park home for the tour.
See beautiful residences all dressed up for the holidays during the Hazard-Perry County Women’s Club Tour of homes on Sunday, December 11, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are only $15 to see four houses – Jeanette and Robert Caldwell at 142 Parkway in Woodland Park; Jane and Arthur Fichtner at 525 Oakhurst Avenue; Jamie and Chris Haynes at 324 Pear Street in Walkertown; and on Elk Run, the Martin-VanStraten Home at 703 Antler Drive.
Tickets can be purchased at the door at each home or from any women’s club member. Tickets also available at the Arts Station at 612 Main Street in Hazard. Limited LKLP transportation will be provided. Meet at the Arts Station to get onboard. A silent auction will be held there along with refreshments, and refreshments served at each home.
Women’s Club President Kimberly Cunagin noted, “Come out for this Christmas tradition and support the women’s club cause – making Christmas better for needy children. We are so excited about the quality of homes we have for the tour. Each is unique and so incredibly beautiful. We hope many come out to enjoy the day with us.”
