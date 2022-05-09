Hazel Adams Turner, age 91, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Saturday May 7, 2022 at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Hazel was born on July 11, 1930 to the late David and Nell Morgan Adams.
Hazel is survived by Two Daughters; Nelda Turner of Jackson, Kentucky, Mary(James) Smith of Jackson, Kentucky, One Brother; Gene(Janet) Adams of Jackson, Kentucky, One Sister; Kathleen(Chalmer) Back of Arizona, Three Grandchildren; Stacey(Kenny Jo) Neace of Jackson, Kentucky, Jeremy(Jerri) Rice of Jackson, Kentucky, Jennifer(Arthur) Johnson of Jackson, Kentucky, and a Host of Great Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends to mourn her passing.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband; Wesley Turner Jr., Parents; David and Nell Morgan Adams, Daughter; Marcia Pearl Turner, Grandson; Kevin Matthew Rice, and a Host of Siblings.
Funeral Services for Hazel Adams Turner will be held at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Wednesday May 11, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. with Carl McIntosh officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Turner Family Cemetery in Kragon, Kentucky with Family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at Watts Funeral Home on Tuesday May 10, 2022 from 6:00 until 9:00 P.M.
