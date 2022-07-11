Hazel Little

Hazel Little, 80, Jackson passed away Saturday, July 9, in Jacckson. She was a member of the New Light Community Church. She was the widow of the late Clyde Little and the daughter of the late Corbitt and Eva King Martin. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Everett Martin, Carl Martin; sister, Bernice McDonald. She is survived by daughters, Barbara (Billy) Dunn, Brenda (Jeff) Noble, Darlene (Joey) Letendre, Janet (Stephen) Jones; grandchildren, Mandy Wallace, Jonathan Dunn, Whitney Noble, Deanna Noble, Kaitlin Letendre, Matthew Jones, Abigail Jones; great grandchildren, Kenzie Hounshell, Eli Wallace, Kate Wallace; brother, Ervine Martin; sisters, Myrtle Thompson, Lillian Hanna, Bessie Hays, Nettie Shepherd, Cynthia Ritchie, Josephine Miller; special cousin, Sharon Smith; special friend, Linda Alley.  Funeral Tuesday, July 12, 11:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with David McIntosh officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

