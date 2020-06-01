Hazel Ritchie, 75, Mt. Sterling passed away Friday, May 29, at the St. Joseph Mt. Sterling Hospital. She was the pastor of the Faith Pentecostal Church at Vancleve. She was the daughter of the late William and Ollie Back Ritchie. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Edna Caudill; two brothers, Pearl Ritchie and Troy Ritchie. She is survived by one brother, Alvin(Lou) Ritchie of Rousseau; five sisters, Nellie Clemons of Jackson, Jewel Holbrook of Rousseau, Helen(Robert) Davis of Jackson, Jean(Jim) Bates of Mt. Sterling, Betty Napier of Mt. Sterling; sister-in-law, Christine Ritchie of Rousseau. Funeral, Tuesday, June 2, 1:00 PM at the Faith Pentecostal Church at Vancleve with Jerry Henson Jr., BJ Henson, Lisa Ogans officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Jun 1
Visitation
Monday, June 1, 2020
5:00PM
5:00PM
Faith Pentecostal Church
2160 Hwy. 205
Vancleve, Kentucky 41385
2160 Hwy. 205
Vancleve, Kentucky 41385
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 2
Service
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Faith Pentecostal Church
2160 Hwy. 205
Vancleve, Kentucky 41385
2160 Hwy. 205
Vancleve, Kentucky 41385
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
