Hazel Spicer Risner

Hazel F. Spicer Risner, age 92 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Hazel was born on May 02, 1927 to the late Daniel B. and Grace Spicer.
She is survived by one daughter: Elizabeth K. (Bill) Spencer of Michigan; one son: Kenneth (Bonnie) Owens of Versailles, Kentucky; one sister: Jean Saum of Jackson, Kentucky; one special nephew: Calvin Saum of Jackson, Kentucky; five grandchildren: Jimmy Owens, Deborah Owens Duvall, William Boyd Owens Jr., Kimberley Manning, and Dewayne Owens; ten great grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Daniel B. and Grace Spicer, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Risner, two sons, William Boyd Owens and Willard Acre Owens Jr., and three grandchildren, Stephen Owens, Christine Owens, and John Hall.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
