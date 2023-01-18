The following Hazard Community and Technical College students have been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be listed as credential-seeking, must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, and must successfully complete at least 12-18 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental).
The honorees are from 26 Kentucky counties and three states.
Those honored, in Breathitt County, are:
Paul Michael Allmond of Jackson, Tammy L. Banks of Vancleve, Cassandra Beth Barnett of Jackson, Saylor Marae Bowling of Jackson, Riley Arianna Bush of Jackson, Vaughn Gordon Campbell of Jackson, Andrea Chambers of Jackson, Dysonn Clair-Spencer of Jackson, Christian Griffith Collins of Jackson, Brittney Morgan Dennis of Jackson, Jenna Dunaway of Jackson, Terance Dennis Fugate of Jackson, Haley Michelle Gross of Jackson, Andrew Paul Hale of Jackson, Eric Bradley Hall of Jackson, Kaylee Autumn Hensley of Jackson.
Also, Jerryca Joelle Henson of Jackson, Kayli Ava Rose Herald of Lost Creek, Shaina Belle Hollon of Jackson, Abigail Imhoff of Jackson, Theresa J. Johnson of Jackson, Nathan Harrison King of Jackson, Brittany Nicole Mcintosh of Vancleve, Evan Darrell Miller of Jackson, Weston Emmitt Miller of Whick, Allison Nichole Noble of Jackson, Ryleigh Marie Noble of Jackson, Tamitha Annabel Ortiz of Jackson, Wendi Yvonne Overman of Jackson, Alyson Aisling Robinson of Jackson, Sarah Hope Rudd of Jackson, Hylton Key Sizemore of Jackson.
And, Slayden Wayne Sizemore of Jackson, Chloe Beth Smith of Jackson, Gary Wayne Smith of Jackson, Brayden Skylar Southwood of Jackson, Lora Deana Spencer of Jackson, Olivia Lynn Spicer of Jackson, Rebecca Stacy of Jackson, Michael Ryan Strong of Jackson, Kaylee Morgan Taulbee of Vancleve, Taylor Taulbee of Vancleve, Payton Thomas Tharp of Jackson, Krista Leigh Thorpe of Jackson, Jason Hurshel Tillett of Jackson, Brady John Tincher of Jackson, Adeline Melissa Moirin Turner of Lost Creek and Cornelius Watkins Jr. of Jackson.
