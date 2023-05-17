Breathitt County:
Lillian Autumn Walker of Clayhole, Paul Michael Allmond of Jackson, Shaun Back of Jackson, Riley Arianna Bush of Jackson, Olivia Madison Clemons of Jackson, Philip John Dowse of Jackson, Lucinda Celeste Dunn of Jackson, Megan Breann Ernst of Jackson,Timothy Jayden Haddix of Jackson, Eric Bradley Hall of Jackson, Destiny Rae Hays of Jackson, Martricia Anne Henry of Jackson, Jerryca Joelle Henson of Jackson, Shaina B Hollon of Jackson, Paxton Tate Howard of Jackson, Abigail Imhoff of Jackson, Morgan Faith Johnson of Jackson, Kaitlyn Michelle King of Jackson, Nathan Harrison King of Jackson, Trey Lee Daniel Manns of Jackson, Evan Darrell Miller of Jackson, Roy Walker Miller of Jackson, Kristen Nicole Moore of Jackson, Natalie Faith Moore of Jackson, Kayla M Mullins of Jackson, Michael Lee Neace of Jackson, Tamitha Annabel Ortiz of Jackson, Alyson Aisling Robinson of Jackson, Rachel A Robinson of Jackson.
Ashley Nicole Sizemore of Jackson, Brayden Skylar Southwood of Jackson, Brenda Sue Southwood of Jackson, Olivia Lynn Spicer of Jackson, Rebecca Stacy of Jackson, Michael Ryan Strong of Jackson, Payton Thomas Tharp of Jackson, Krista Leigh Thorpe of Jackson, Brady John Tincher of Jackson, Haleigh Lynn Turner of Jackson, Riley Peyton Turner of Jackson, Kayli Ava Rose Herald of Lost Creek, Adeline Melissa Moirin Turner of Lost Creek, Fredith Mae Watts of Lost Creek, Tonya Faye Adams of Vancleve, Nancy Nicole Baker of Vancleve, Miranda Haddix of Vancleve, Brittany Nicole Mcintosh of Vancleve, Jace Glen Griffith of Whick, Weston Emmitt Miller of Whick.
