HCTC announces Dean's List

The following Hazard Community and Technical College students have been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be listed as credential-seeking, must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, and must successfully complete at least 12-18 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental).
Those honored include:
Allen County
Matthew Keith West of Scottsville
Bell County
Loyd M. Hensley of Pineville
Breathitt County
Justin Michael Addison of Jackson, Betty Katelyn Barnett of Vancleve, Wallace Caleb Bates of Jackson, Saylor Marae Bowling of Jackson, Kyle Nathaniel Brewer of Jackson, Lisa Marie Brunet of Jackson, Jeremy Michael Bush of Jackson, Hallie Marie Caudill of Jackson, Brittney Morgan Dennis of Jackson, Marty Clay Fugate of Lost Creek, Jackson Alexander Gay of Jackson, Elizabeth Faye Hall of Jackson, Eric Bradley Hall of Jackson, Madeline Jolene Hall of Jackson, Jadin Stephen Hardin of Clayhole, Micah Joseph Henson of Jackson, Dalton Blake Holbrook of Jackson, Kimberly Briane Holbrook of Jackson, Thomas Chandler Howard of Jackson, Brandon Lee Mcguin of Lost Creek, Herbert Nathan McIntosh of Jackson, Jordan David Mcintosh of Jackson, Morgan Kelly McIntosh of Jackson, Ashleigh Dianna Kaye Miller of Lost Creek, Christian Faith Moore of Jackson, Haley Beth Mullins of Jackson, Keesha Deshae Mullins of Jackson, and Sarah Lynnea Mullins of Jackson
Also, Chelsey Ann Napier of Clayhole, Haleigh Neace of Lost Creek, Haley Amber Neace of Jackson, Jordan Haley Neace of Jackson, Darren Timothy Noble of Jackson, Hanna Pearlann Noble of Vancleve, Jessica Noble of Lost Creek, Colton Shane Oaks of Jackson, Alexis Renee Patrick of Jackson, Natasha Joy Petty of Jackson, Makendra Marie Phipps of Jackson, Allison Danielle Robinson of Jackson, Briana Letitia Rose Short of Jackson, Brandon Ray Smith of Jackson, Billy Irvin Strong of Jackson, Mckenzie G. Taulbee of Vancleve, Abigail Leighann Terry of Jackson, Breanna Lacie Tincher of Jackson, Richard Alex Trent of Jackson, Cristiana Turner of Lost Creek, Haley Turner of Jackson, Halley Grace Turner of Jackson, Hannah Nicole Turner of Jackson, Jesse Colton Turner of Jackson, Kiara N. Turner of Jackson, Riley Peyton Turner of Jackson, Carson Trent Watts of Jackson, Emalee Lynae Watts of Jackson, and Rodney Isaac White of Jackson
Campbell County
Jordan Logan Mullins of Newport
Clay County
Glenna Lou Combs of Manchester, David Gordon Harmon II of Manchester, and James Taylor of Manchester
Fayette County
Gwen E. Caldwell of Lexington and David L. Frazier of Lexington
Floyd County
Sarah Akers of Grethel, Kitana Lynn Bentley of Beaver, Sammi Rasha Conley of Lackey, Emily Faith Conn of Prestonsburg, Bethany R. Hamilton of Harold, Megan Nicole Marsillett of Prestonsburg, Artisha L. Music-Collins of Garrett, Alexus Ciera Sexton of Langley, Hayley Slone of Prestonsburg, Amber Grace Stumbo of McDowell, and Chelsea Sword of Hueysville
Harlan County
Devin Skylar Eldridge of Coldiron
Jefferson County
Lucas Jay Garrett of Louisville and Deja Richardson of Louisville
Kenton County
Maria Daniella Paredes of Fort Mitchell
Knott County
Colby Braxton Amburgey of Garner, Madison Paige Ashley of Sassafras, Larry Mason Boggs of Hindman, Claudia Buettner of Kite, Lexie Savannah Bush of Leburn, Tristan Lee Campbell of Pippa Passes, Ian Samuel Childers of Hindman, Jennifer Lynette Combs of Fisty, Sandra Kay Gibson of Raven, Emily Nicole Griffie of Topmost, Tiffany Renee Hall of Dema, Brooklyn Paige Heiston of Hueysville, Melissa Michelle Herald of Pine Top, Allison Claire Hunter of Hindman, Mariah E. King of Leburn, Crystal Ann Pigman of Hindman, Connie Ritchie of Bulan, Kaylee Cheyenne Russo of Kite, Hannah Lashae Shell of Redfox. Brittany V. Slone of Leburn. Joseph Cory Sparkman of Leburn, Mason Tate Sparkman-Spencer of Leburn, April J. Spears of Mallie, Jimmy Ray Thomas of Kite, Jacob P. Williams of Pippa Passes, and Kaitlynn Hope Wooton of Sassafras
Laurel County
Clifford Arlen Taylor of London
Lee County
Logan Paige Botner of Beattyville, Michaela Brooke Botner of Beattyville, Hana Brandenburg of Beattyville, Whitney Nicole Brandenburg of Beattyville, Averie Faith Brownell of Zoe, Hanna Alexis Campbell of Beattyville, Shelby Carothers Kay Carothers of Beattyville, Morgan Lynn Hinkle of Beattyville, Keshia Lashee Land of Beattyville, Brandon Scott Lynch of Beattyville, Tasha Kay Maher of Beattyville, Charity La'Shae Mashburn of Beattyville, Sara Ogans of Beattyville, Kyla Jo Ratliff of Beattyville, and Kaylynn May Spivey of Beattyville
Leslie County
Cameron Allen Adams of Wooton, Derek Baker of Hyden, Chandra N. Brock of Helton, Randall Clyde Dean Brock of Yeaddiss, Cody Glenn Fields of Yeaddiss, Christian Hendrix of Hyden, Chandler Anthony Hensley of Wooton, Abbey Caroline Howard of Roark, Hailey Casondra Joseph of Yeaddiss, Brielle Grace Kidd of Stinnett, Lucas Samuel Leddington of Stinnett, William M Lemelle of Smilax, Alissa Breann Maggard of Wooton, Derek Chad Maggard of Smilax, Devin Charles Melton of Yeaddiss, Phyllis Melton of Yeaddiss, Austin Napier of Essie, Cameron Dean Napier of Yeaddiss, Donna Gail Napier of Wooton, Kaidisyn Napier of Thousandsticks, Mekeshia Chuntel Osborne of Hyden, Kaylee Paige Overbee of Smilax, Selena Madison Quillon of Wooton, Edith Michelle Sandlin of Thousandsticks, Chelsey Danielle Smith of Wooton, Chelsey F. Wells of Smilax, Connor William Wicker of Wooton, Nicholas David Wilder of Hyden, and Caitlyn Annaleigha Wilkins of Stinnett
Letcher County
Kameron Trai Collier of Mayking, Tionna Maree Collins of Isom, John Henry Gibson of Seco, and Lillian Dyane Pack of Whitesburg
Madison County
Rebecca Neace of Berea
Magoffin County
Jessica Marie Adkins of Salyersville, Kaelyn Delaney Greene of Salyersville, and Natalie Lynn Patrick of Salyersville
Meade County
Ray Eugene Ashley of Brandenburg
Morgan County
Audriana Lanell Cantrell of West Liberty, Kiera Danielle Lewis of Cannel City, and Sheldon Robert Perry of West Liberty
Owsley County
Ruth Marie Bardin of Booneville, Shelby Faith Campbell of Booneville, Haley Faith Caudell of Booneville, Charity Coomer of Booneville, Michael Francis Finn of Booneville, John Wyatt Hall of Booneville, Amelia Faith Murray of Booneville, Sara E. Price of Booneville, Tyler Matthew Price of Booneville, Jessica Renee Sebastian of Booneville, and Austin Sizemore of Booneville
Perry County
Annabelle Lisa Marie Abner of Buckhorn, Alyssia Adams of Hazard, Jessica Adams of Hazard, Matthew B. Adams of Hazard, Debbie Renee Allen of Hazard, Kevin Michael Allen of Hazard, Katrina Allman of Hazard, Gracie Lauren Amburgey of Happy, Aaron Asbury of Hazard, Colby Wyatt Asher of Hazard, Kelly Ashworth of Hazard, Emily Catherine Blair of Hazard, Chezney Suzanne Boothe of Bonnyman, Garrett Bowling of Hazard, Kaitlyn Ann Bowling of Chavies, Dawson Browning of Hazard, Jessie Nicole Bryant of Chavies, Jillian Marie Burton of Hazard, Caitlin Paige Campbell of Hazard, Courtney Paige Campbell of Hazard, Karleigh Lynn Campbell of Hazard, Austin Scott Caudill of Hazard, Hayley Dawn Caudill of Hazard, Megan A. Caudill of Viper, Paula Ann Caudill of Viper, Charles Thomas Cody of Viper, John Tristan Collins of Bonnyman, Dylan Parker Combs of Hazard, Kaitlyn Alexis Combs of Rowdy, Kennedy A. Coots of Cornettsville, Allison Brooke Couch of Bonnyman, Crystiana Brachelle Couch of Yerkes, Joshua Crank of Gays Creek, and Ashton Skylar Creech of Hazard
Also, Brittany Nicole Daniel of Buckhorn, Rita, Cherise Davidson of Hazard, Gary Landon Davis of Hazard, Izabella Edythe Marie Dawhare of Hazard, Rachel Brianna Deaton of Hazard, Taylor Louise Deaton of Hazard, Ava Elizabeth Dixon of Hazard, Kailey Dixon of Hazard, Brianna N. Dunnigan of Viper, Kaitlyn Paige Dunnigan of Viper, Christina Elsoueidi of Hazard, Joseph Raymond Elsoueidi of Hazard, Kaleigha Mae Engle of Hazard, Peyton Gentry Engle of Hazard, Elizabeth Kelli Estes of Hazard, Desiree Shantel Everage of Bulan, Crystal Gail Eversole of Hazard, Rachel Michelle Feltner of Hazard, Kyle Allen Fouts of Happy, William Chance Francis of Hazard, Jackson Reece Gabbard-Patrick of Hazard, Charles Benjamin Gambill of Hazard, Makenna Hunter Gayheart of Bulan, Lula R. Gibson of Vicco, Brooklyn Marie Green of Bonnyman, Joseph Derrick Griffie of Hazard, Megan Lynn Gross of Slemp, Natalie Breanna Halcomb of Delphia, Hannah E. Haley of Hazard, Kaden Allen Hillman of Hazard, Olivia Rylee Holbrook of Hazard, Daniel Paul Hoskins of Bulan, Jennifer Hurley of Hazard, Kayla Elizabeth Johnson of Hazard, Kinnley Rhiannon Johnson of Hazard, Cody Stephen Jones of Hazard, Kassidy Aeryn Jones of Hazard, Benjamin S. Joseph of Viper, Erin Morgan Joseph of Hazard, Savannah Kiera Kelly of Happy, Jordyn Jamison Lasslo of Hazard, Cailin Lindon of Hazard, and Ryan Joseph Longworth of Hazard
As well as, Johnna Mechelle Maggard of Hazard, Macadyn Rani McIntyre of Jeff, Dylan K. Melton of Vicco, Johnny Harold Miller of Hazard, Rebecca Lynn Miller of Hazard, Kasondra Marie Mills of Buckhorn, Tina Michell Mitchell of Bulan, Chelsea Lee Campbell Moore of Viper, Alexa Morgan Muha of Hazard, Brittany M. Mullins of Chavies, Kanyon Miles Mullins of Ary, Cody Emmett Napier of Hazard, Liberty Nicole Neace of Gays Creek, Madison Shae Neace of Krypton, Kayla Nicole Noble of Bulan, Alisha Parker of Hazard, Sawyer Cade Patrick of Hazard, Jeremy Dalton Pence of Viper, Brooklyn Summer Riley of Buckhorn, Allison Shaylyn Ritchie of Bulan, Orlena Denise Sams of Bonnyman, Kimberly M. Shepherd of Cornettsville, Isabella Lynae Skaggs of Hazard, Robert Shade Smith of Hazard, Kobe Blake Stamper of Hazard, Brandi Stone of Hazard, Taylor Nicole Taulbee of Rowdy, Laura Haylee Teague of Hazard, April Leanna Turner of Slemp, Christopher Vires of Hazard, Olivia Grace Walker of Hazard, Brooklynn Kadie Whitaker of Hazard, Alexia Natalia Williams of Hazard, Thea Elizabeth Williams of Combs, William Kaige Witt of Chavies, Haley Michelle Woody of Happy, Brandon Michael Wooton of Yerkes, Brooklyn Taylor Wooton of Hazard, Jimmy Wooton of Hazard, Sylvia Wooton of Hazard, Jeremy Richard Yeary of Hazard, Cheyenne Tanea Young of Bulan, and Roberta Lynn Young of Hazard
Pike County
Carolyne Sue Coleman of Kimper, Sydney Coleman of Pikeville, and Ada Sue Compton of Pikeville
Powell County
Morgan Lynn Campbell of Stanton, Tyler Matthew Hensley of Stanton, and Jayla Cheyenne Lindon of Stanton
Pulaski County
Marcella Ann Moore of Somerset
Rowan County
Kailtyn M Rose of Morehead
Scott County
Rylee P Friend of Georgetown
Warren County
Heather Jones of Bowling Green
Whitley County
Caitlyn Macie Williams of Corbin
Wolfe County
Lester Todd Back of Campton, Jayden Elizabeth Brewer of Campton, Austin Douglas Collier of Campton, Jazmarae Collinsworth of Hazel Green, Breanna Nichole Colwell of Rogers, Carly Catherine Creech of Rogers, Maddison Ryan French of Campton, Kadence Rayn Harris of Campton, Jazper Johnson of Campton, Kylee Lear of Rogers, Nellee Danae Lumpkins of Campton, Michaela Mae Manning of Campton, Sydney Elisabeth Middleton of Campton, Callie Rose Mullins of Campton, Jessica Jean Neace of Campton, Madison Rae Neely of Campton, Deloris Jean Powell of Pine Ridge, Celia Brooke Prater of Campton, Stevi Ellen Salyers of Campton, Sawyer Grant Thompson of Campton, Callie Raelyn Turner of Campton, and Robert Dustin White of Campton
Out of state
Rheannon Taylor Clark of Richmond, Indiana; Tyler J. Mcintyre of Jenison, Michigan; Shari Emily Elliott of Cameron, North Carolina; Stephen Jacob Durham of Huntington, West Virginia; and Jakob Andru Henderson of Huntington, West Virginia
