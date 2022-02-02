HCTC announces President's List

The following Hazard Community and Technical College students have been named to the President’s Honor List for the Fall 2021 semester. To be named to the President’s Honor List, a student must be listed as credential seeking, must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and must successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).
Those honored include:
Bell County
Melissa Ann Seigler of Arjay
Breathitt County
Nicholas Adams of Lost Creek, Saylor Marae Bowling of Jackson, Haley Lauren Bryant of Jackson, Kasey Campbell of Clayhole, Brittney Morgan Dennis of Jackson, Tony Joe Fraley of Jackson, Jama Halvaksz of Jackson, Thomas Chandler Howard of Jackson, Alex L. Hudson of Jackson, Damian Xavier Jackson of Jackson, Brack Engene Jewell of Jackson, Matthew Lorimer of Jackson, Trey Lee Daniel Manns of Jackson, Emily Nicole Moore of Jackson, Jordan Haley Neace of Jackson, Natasha Joy Petty of Jackson, Lloyd James Roberts of Jackson, Rachel A. Robinson of Jackson, Sarah Hope Rudd of Jackson, Kenneth Brian Short of Jackson, Lora Deana Spencer of Jackson, Cameron J. Stacy of Clayhole, Billy Irvin Strong of Jackson, Harley Isabella Jean Thomas of Jackson, Hannah Nicole Turner of Jackson, Thomas Fredrick Turner of Jackson, and Brandon Arthur Wolfe of Jackson
Clark County
Steven Barnett of Winchester
Clay County
Felix Hacker of Big Creek, Olivia Grace Jackson of Manchester, and Kaitlyn Lashae Rose of Manchester
Estill County
Michael Jacob Hall of Irvine
Floyd County
Cameron Bryce Bentley of Hueysville, Jacob Lawrence Bentley of Langley, Bethany R. Hamilton of Harold, Alexandra F. Howard of Garrett, and Madisson Olivia Dawn Minks of Prestonsburg
Johnson County
Christopher Keaton of Keaton
Knott County
Crueson Reed Adams of Pippa Passes, Larry Mason Boggs of Hindman, Hannah Paige Click of Leburn, Jennifer Lynette Combs of Fisty, Hannah Alexis Craft of Emmalena, Mackenzie Lynn Deck of Emmalena, Cameron Jacobs of Hindman, Donovan Willie Johnson of Pippa Passes, Venisa Rose Kennedy of Sassafras, Madison Paige Maggard of Leburn, Connie Ritchie of Bulan, Jamison Chase Short of Pine Top, Nedra Lavett Sides of Kite, Kayla M. Smith of Hazard, Alex Logan Stamper of Hindman, Grace Louise Street of Hindman, Kevin Michael Wicker of Emmalena, and Preston Wuneburger of Topmost
Laurel County
Rhonda L. Fisher of London
Lee County
Michael Ammerman of Beattyville, Keshia Lashee Land of Beattyville, Sara Ogans of Beattyville, Katrina Diane Spencer of Beattyville, and Megan Young of Beattyville
Leslie County
Dortha Jean Adell Allen of Stinnett, Nancy Sue Ellen Allen of Stinnett, Alexia Paige Asher of Hyden, Tyler Scott Asher of Wooton, Chandra N. Brock of Helton, Crystal Lynn Couch of Bear Branch, Cody Glenn Fields of Yeaddiss, Margie Gibson of Hyden, Hunter Dale Griffie of Hyden, Eldon Shayne Hoskins of Hyden, Kaylee Paige Overbee of Smilax, Ryleigh N. Pace of Stinnett, Darrin Jason Philbeck of Hyden, Shanda Osborne Pugh of Essie, Kimberly Michelle Smith of Asher, Becca Layne Stidham of Wooton, Courtney Watts of Hyden, Darron Isaac Whitaker of Hyden, and Nicholas David Wilder of Hyden
Letcher County
Stephen Isaiah Burke of Mayking, Brandon Caudill of Letcher, Brian Austin Collins of Whitesburg, Karrie Anjolea Eldridge of Hallie, Troy Keegan Elkins of Deane, Timothy Shane Hall of Whitesburg, Blaine Joseph Hobson of Whitesburg, James Brandon Jones of Linefork, Aaron Chase Kincer of Mayking, Kaytlin Marie Morgan of Blackey, Colby Joe Pease of Mayking, Seth Connor Sergent of Premium, and Clyde Trent of Whitesburg
Madison County
Sean Hall of Berea
Magoffin County
Kisha Lasha Bailey of Salyersville
Montgomery County
Payton Allen Carroll of Mount Sterling
Morgan County
Sheldon Robert Perry of West Liberty
Nelson County
Timothy Trevor Hardin of Bloomfield
Owsley County
Patricia L. Hardin of Booneville and Tyler Scott Murrell of Vincent
Perry County
Ashley Kaye Abner of Buckhorn, Belinda Mae Adams of Hazard, Jordan Spencer Adams of Hazard, Zachery Adams of Hazard, Debbie Renee Allen of Hazard, Mark Andrew Applegate of Hazard, Amy Marie Baker of Yerkes, Cynthia Black of Bulan, Trenton Wade Brewer of Chavies, Andrew Bush of Hazard, Logan Dwayne Campbell of Hazard, Ashley J. Collins of Hazard, Tylan Grace Collins of Cornettsville, Brendan Cody Combs of Hazard, Dylan Parker Combs of Hazard, Jonathan Gage Combs of Buckhorn, Dylan Scott Cornett of Happy, Monica Cornett of Slemp, Richard Thomas Hartley Cornett of Happy, Bret Lorenzy Costello of Hazard, Jeffrey Dwayne Couch of Hazard, Andrew S. Dean of Hazard, Kailyn Danae Deaton of Hazard, Andrea Leigh Dixon of Hazard, Ebony Eldridge of Hazard, Kristina Mackenzie Engle of Hazard, and Peyton Gentry Engle of Hazard
Also, Dakota Epperson of Hazard, Caleb Evan Eversole of Buckhorn, Crystal Gail Eversole of Hazard, Carlin S. Farler of Viper, Dakota G. Farris of Combs, Jacob Mathew Feltner of Bonnyman, Jonathan Nicholas Fields of Busy, Andrew Lee Fugate of Hazard, Brooklynn T. Fugate of Hazard, James Courtney Fugate of Hazard, Curtis Lee Gay of Gays Creek, Nikki Dallena Grigsby of Ary, Sarah M. Gullett of Busy, Kevin L. Hendrickson of Hazard, Marvin Henson of Buckhorn, Sammuel Austin Howard of Hazard, Taylor Blake Hughes of Hazard, Stephanie Elizabeth Inserra of Hazard, Brandi Johnson of Hazard, Caiden Lee Johnson of Krypton, Shakina Brenae Jones of Hazard, Daniel Terry Joseph of Hazard, Kailyn Paige Kilburn of Viper, Robert Lincoln Maggard of Viper, Kimberly Lynn Masters of Hazard, Robert James McDonnell of Hazard, and Autumn Makayla Alexis Messer of Scuddy
As well as Austin Miniard of Hazard, Sydnee Elise Minks of Jeff, Taylor Raeann Moss of Jeff, Jonathan Keelan Napier of Hazard, Shana Napier of Hazard, Marshall Harley Noble of Viper, Lauren Paige Ramirez of Dwarf, Jordon Robinson of Hazard, James Shoptaw of Hazard, Madison Smith of Hazard, Nicholas Dakota Stidham of Hazard, Laura Haylee Teague of Hazard, Haley Turner of Krypton, Joshua Gregory Watts of Hazard, and Brandon Kyle Withers of Buckhorn
Pike County
Hannah Johnson of Virgie
Powell County
Christian Faith Spicer of Stanton and Patience Spicer of Stanton
Wolfe County
Lola C. Bailey of Campton, Skylar J. Clibern of Campton, Samantha Lee Davis of Rogers, Ethan Grant Moore of Campton, Travis Shane Morris of Campton, and Destiny Profitt of Campton
