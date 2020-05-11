HCTC holds Virtual Open House on May 14
A second Virtual Open House will be held for students wanting information about enrolling at Hazard Community and Technical College on Thursday, May 14, at noon. New students joining this “live” Virtual Open House will learn more about admissions, financial aid, HCTC’s various program career pathways, and transfer. The May 14 event will feature: Helping Others/Health Care Career, Medical Assisting, Medical Information Technology, Health Information Technology, Criminal Justice, Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education, and Human Services.
Those attending the Virtual Open House event will be able to chat live with college employees.
Director of Admissions Scott Gross noted, “Following the Virtual Open House, participants will have the opportunity to work with HCTC advisors to plan their summer and fall class schedules and complete enrollment.”
HCTC developed these new virtual sessions so folks can honor social distancing guidelines while participating in this online college event. The Virtual Open House also is a way to learn about services available to students, confirm admissions requirements and enrollment timelines, and get answers to any questions.
If anyone is interested in attending the Virtual Open House or has questions before the event, please contact Scott Gross by emailing Scott.Gross@kctcs.edu or by calling 606-487-3293.
