HCTC holds Virtual Open House on May 21

Hazard Community and Technical College its third Virtual Open House for students wanting information about enrolling at on Thursday, May 21, at noon. New students joining this “live” Virtual Open House will learn more about admissions, financial aid, HCTC’s various program career pathways, and transfer. The May 21 event will feature faculty and staff providing information and offering a live chat.

Director of Admissions Scott Gross said students may plan their summer and fall class schedules and complete enrollment.

HCTC developed these new virtual sessions so folks can honor social distancing guidelines while participating in this online college event. The Virtual Open House also is a way to learn about services available to students, confirm admissions requirements and enrollment timelines.

If anyone is interested in attending the Virtual Open House or has questions before the event, please contact Scott Gross by emailing Scott.Gross@kctcs.edu or by calling 606-487-3293.

