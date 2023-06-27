Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) joins the Eastern Kentucky region, along with the Bluegrass music community, in mourning the death of Bobby Osborne.
Osborne, a Hyden, Kentucky native, taught at HCTC’s Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music, located in Leslie County, Kentucky, for several years.
He was the co-founder of the Osborne Brothers, a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.
In January, he was honored by Governor Andy Beshear as one of the nine recipients of the Governor’s Awards in the Arts, in recognition of his dedication to sharing Kentucky’s rich arts history worldwide. The Kentucky Arts Council solicits nominations and coordinates award presentations on behalf of the Governor. Osborne received the national award.
“We are deeply saddened to learn about Bobby’s death,” said HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon. “He was a pioneer in the Bluegrass music industry and a champion for Eastern Kentucky,” she added. “We are keeping Bobby’s family in our prayers and ask that all Kentuckians join us in remembering the legacy he leaves our mountains,” she noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.