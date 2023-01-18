The following Hazard Community and Technical College students have been named to the President's Honor List for the Fall 2022 semester. To be named to the President's Honor List, a student must be listed as credential-seeking, must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average, and must successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of course work numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course).
Those honored in Breathitt County are:
Nancy Nicole Baker of Vancleve, Parker Elizabeth Bowling of Jackson, Jeremiah Chase Bryant of Jackson, Derrick J. Campbell of Lost Creek, Earl Campbell of Jackson, Glen Michael Combs of Lost Creek, Megan Breann Ernst of Jackson, Landen Grey Hostetler of Lost Creek, Madison Hudson of Jackson, Kaitlyn Michelle King of Jackson, Kaitlin Gayle Letendre of Jackson, Trey Lee Daniel Manns of Jackson, Roy Walker Miller of Jackson, Kristen Nicole Moore of Jackson, Mackenzie Kaye Lynn Napier of Lost Creek, Courtney Leighann Neace of Lost Creek, Jordan Haley Neace of Jackson, Michael Lee Neace of Jackson, Sean Jonathan Phan of Jackson, Hannah Nicole Turner of Jackson, Makayla Ann Turner of Jackson and Ashlie Wittenmyer of Jackson.
