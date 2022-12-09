Hazard Community and Technical College’s (HCTC) Works! has been awarded a $1.44 million grant from the Department of Labor, which will enhance, create, and support experiential learning opportunities (ELO) and registered apprenticeships (RA). HCTC Works! will recruit and connect youth/adult students, high schools, and employers, in partnership with the EKCEP, Inc, Local Workforce Development Board, to ELOs and RAs while creating support for employers and participants to ensure successful transition from high school/life to college to careers in high-quality occupations. The three-year grant totaling $1,441,292 is focusing on youth and adult apprenticeships in three areas of study – Computer Information Technology, Utility Lineman, CDL and Allied Health.
Partners with HCTC are Appalachian Regional Healthcare, Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, UK Center for Excellence in Rural Health, American Electric Power, Hometown Pharmacy, and TLD Trucking. Support for the project will come from LKLP and Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP).
HCTC expects to serve 450 people – high school students and adults – during the grant period. HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon noted, “We are building upon an existing successful program we have at the college – KTECH apprenticeships programs. We know how important it is for students to get practical, hands-on training in their chosen field. It is very helpful that these are paid apprenticeships which will help students financially as well and could lead to future careers.”
