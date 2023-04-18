On Friday, April 14, Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) recognized faculty and staff for their years of service to the college.
15 Years of Service: Left to Right - Charles Hoskins, Dwayne Jones
Not pictured: Anthony Combs
