The University Center of the Mountains (UCM) opened in 2004 and serves students in Perry, Breathitt, Knott, Letcher, Lee, Leslie, Owsley and Wolfe counties. Through its 12 partnerships, it features 47 bachelor's degrees, 43 master's degrees and 9 doctoral degrees.
Erica Knight was one of the hundreds of Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) students who used the UCM to further their education.
She graduated from Knott County Central High School in 2006. She later earned her associates in arts degree at HCTC. After earning her associates in arts, she transferred to Morehead State University to pursue a teaching degree. She took a semester off and discovered she was interested in criminal justice, so she changed her career pathway.
Knight earned her bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Eastern Kentucky University.
"The UCM was beneficial to me in so many ways. It helped me understand what programs were available to me from a variety of institutions," she said. "It allowed me to earn a higher degree from a 4-year university, while never having to leave home or set foot on campus until graduation. Overall, the UCM informed me on all my educational options, provided me convenience, and allowed me to save money," she noted.
As a result, Knight was able to also pursue her master’s degree and continue her career here in the mountains. She works at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky as its finance director.
Knight encourages students to take advantage of the UCM if they are interested in going beyond a 2-year degree.
"Erica made smart choices as she moved along her educational pathway," said Dr. Deronda Mobelini, Chief Student Affairs Officer. "She saved money and enjoyed smaller classes and a quality freshman/sophomore classroom experience, and then made use of transfer scholarships, while continuing her bachelors without having to leave home," Mobelini noted. "The additional savings in room/board is a significant help for many who are saving up for graduation coursework that may require them to leave the area for that extended education," she added.
If you are interested in exploring opportunities offered by the UCM, call 606-487-3182.
