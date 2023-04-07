Barbourville native Bryson Hamilton is a student in Hazard Community and Technical College's (HCTC) Computerized Manufacturing and Machining Program (CMM).
Hamilton will graduate from Perry County Central High School in May and will pursue a career in the automotive industry. He said he chose CMM to further his career goals.
He recently completed his first Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) product.
"I felt a great sense of accomplishment," Hamilton said. "It meant I knew the basics to using some of the machines and was able to create some things on my own," he noted.
Hamilton said he enjoyed making the parts he needed and being able to adjust them as needed.
"This class is a great experience overall and it is helpful to know the skills of this trade for any future career," he said. "CNC machinists are always needed, just like welders and automotive technicians. It's a great path to pursue or a greatly impressive skill to add to your resume," he added.
If you are interested in the CMM program, you can call Program Coordinator Everette Miller at 606-487-3290.
