The Hope Building crew has been framing another new home on Peach Tree Lane, this one for flood survivor Velma McIntosh, who is currently living in a small travel trailer.
“It has been an uphill battle trying to get a place to live. I have been living in a little camper trailer and getting my new home will be so nice,” remarked Velma.
Velma also stated that the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) crews work hard, and she expects to be in her new home by July.
Flood survivors in Breathitt County are encouraged to contact HDA to find out more about the programs offered to them. While the number of lots at Peach Tree Lane are limited, HDA can build homes elsewhere in the county if suitable land is available. The block has been laid for three more new homes at Peach Tree Lane, and there is space for two more as well.
The process can, in some cases, take up to a year or longer, according to Scott McReynolds, the executive director of the Housing Development Alliance (HDA), therefore it is recommended to contact the HDA as soon as possible.
Flood survivors in Breathitt County interested in having a home built through HDA should call 606-436-0497 or email pam@hdahome.org.
Flood survivors can also apply online at https://hdahome.org/get-started/.
Last July, Breathitt County had 749 homes to wash away in the floodwaters and around 148 roads that suffered severe damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.