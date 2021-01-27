Counties COVID-19 ‘Active Cases’ heading downward
Hope to see this continue as people continue to get vaccinated. William Sizemore, Breathitt Health Department
Breathitt county’s health department is in the middle of finishing up a second round of shots for area health care workers. Friday, the Health Department will begin its first-round of vaccine for county teachers, K-12.
With area school returning to, at the very least, a partial component of in-person instruction, the vaccination of teachers couldn’t be coming at a more opportune time. Jackson Independent has been back in-person for a few weeks and Breathitt’s BOE has its schools partially in-person this very week.
This is big news and the numbers reflect something is definitely having a positive effect. For the second consecutive week, our “active cases” number has substantially decreased.
For frame of reference, our numbers a week ago were 796 total infections, 119 “active cases,” with 4-COVID related deaths. This week, according to numbers provided the newspaper from William Sizemore, the Environmentalist and “wearer of multiple hats” at the Breathitt Health Department, our numbers look better.
Sure, our total number of infections is up to 840, but as we have before discussed this is a number incapable of decreasing and one which doesn’t represent the number, in-county, who are both symptomatic and infectious. "County deaths,” is another number incapable of decreasing and is holding fast at four (4).
The number where you can see some movement, and positive movement if more people stick to the Health Department's recommendations, is “active cases.” This week, our “active cases” have gone from 119-86. With Jackson Independent back in-school and Breathitt back this very week, this numbers decreasing by 33 total infections, or nearly 28% in one week, is promising.
We asked Mr. Sizemore if he had a theory on why the numbers, which have before been spiraling upwardly through the roof, appear to be decreasing. He told the Times-Voice, “We have some separation from holiday settings and people are continuing to test. Hopefully we will see this trend continue as more people continue to get vaccinated."
