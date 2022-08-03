Helen Campbell age 82 of Hardshell, Ky passed away Saturday, July 28, 2022 at her residence as a victim of recent flooding in Breathitt Co. She was born July 17, 1940 in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Beecher and Mattie Barnett Campbell. Preceded in death by a brother Paul Campbell and sisters: Katheryn Hays, Carolyn Jacobsen and Lois Hunt. Helen had retired from teaching in the Perry County School system and loved attending the Breathitt County Senior Citizens.
She is survived by sisters: Ina Lee Engel of Dayton, OH and Eunice (Don) Fletcher of Jackson, Ky. A host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends also survive.
Graveside services were held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the McIntosh Cemetery with Tony Fletcher officiating. Deaton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
