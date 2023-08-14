Helen Davis, 80, Hwy. 205, Campton passed away Saturday, August 12 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington. Helen enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, spending time with her loving husband and family and serving the Lord. Helen was a member of the Faith Pentecostal Church since it was founded. She was the daughter of the late William and Ollie Back Ritchie. Along with her parents she was also preceded in death by son, Robert Davis Jr.; sisters, Hazel Ritchie, Jewel Holbrook, Edna Caudill; brothers, Pearl Ritchie, Troy Ritchie, Earl Ritchie, Melvin Ritchie, Junior Ritchie. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Davis; daughters, Melissa (Teddy) Jones, Tonya Davis; brother, Alvin (Lou) Ritchie; sisters, Nellie Clemons, Jean (James) Bates, Betty Napier; host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 15, 5:00 - 9:00 PM. Additional services will be held at 7:00 PM Tuesday evening. Funeral will be held Wednesday, August 16, 2:00 PM at the funeral home with B.J. Henson and Anthony Castle officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jerry Henson, Teddy Jones, Joey Bates, Earl Napier, Mike Ritchie, Ollie Bates and honorary pallbearers will be James Bates and Danny Napier.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.