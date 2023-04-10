Helen Faye Fugate

Helen Faye Fugate, age 66,  of Riley Branch Road, Clayhole, KY passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at her residence.  She was born April 3, 1957 at Clayhole, KY and was the daughter of the late Cecil and Malvery Noble Southwood.  She was preceded also in death by her brother, Wayne Southwood.  She is survived by her husband:  Chester Fugate of Clayhole, KY.  Son: Cecil Engel of Canoe, KY.  Daughter: Rita Bowling of Lexington, KY.  Brothers: James Southwood of Clayhole, KY and Lee Southwood of Canoe, KY.  Sisters: Janice (Cornelius) Neace and Betty (John) Jones of Jackson, KY;  Brenda Southwood and Barbara Southwood of Canoe, KY.  Grandchildren:  Courtney, Roy, Paige and Bridgette.  She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.  A graveside service will be held of Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Harvey Bend Cemetery # 1 at Fugates Fork Road, Hardshell, KY with Clay Gross officiating.   Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

