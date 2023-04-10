Helen Faye Fugate, age 66, of Riley Branch Road, Clayhole, KY passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at her residence. She was born April 3, 1957 at Clayhole, KY and was the daughter of the late Cecil and Malvery Noble Southwood. She was preceded also in death by her brother, Wayne Southwood. She is survived by her husband: Chester Fugate of Clayhole, KY. Son: Cecil Engel of Canoe, KY. Daughter: Rita Bowling of Lexington, KY. Brothers: James Southwood of Clayhole, KY and Lee Southwood of Canoe, KY. Sisters: Janice (Cornelius) Neace and Betty (John) Jones of Jackson, KY; Brenda Southwood and Barbara Southwood of Canoe, KY. Grandchildren: Courtney, Roy, Paige and Bridgette. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held of Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Harvey Bend Cemetery # 1 at Fugates Fork Road, Hardshell, KY with Clay Gross officiating. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
- Helen Faye Fugate
- Shirley Ann Smith
- HCTC Success Story: Machine Operator student Bryson Hamilton
- Panbowl project pressing ahead; Some residents question lack of traffic control
- Oscar Strong
- People’s Bank sponsors April Chamber meeting
- Breathitt County’s Circuit Court Clerk’s Office celebrates National Donate Life Month
- Joseph “Joe” Campbell
Most Popular
Articles
- Oscar Strong
- Early look at Breathitt County football and schedule
- Bonnie Faye Bennett Smith
- Breathitt County rocked by strong winds: Another round forecasted for tonight
- Joseph “Joe” Campbell
- Panbowl project pressing ahead; Some residents question lack of traffic control
- Community celebrates Palm Sunday
- Juanita Raleigh Turner
- Breathitt County’s Circuit Court Clerk’s Office celebrates National Donate Life Month
- JFD has push-in ceremony
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.