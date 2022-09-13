Helga Thomas, age 98, of Richmond, Kentucky passed away on Saturday September 10, 2022 at Hospice Care Plus in Richmond, Kentucky.
Helga was born on June 2, 1924 in Wuppertal, Germany to the late Ewald Schwarz and Anna Thurm Schwarz.
Helga is survived by Daughter; Petra(Gale) Dorman of Richmond, Kentucky, Son; Clay(Jennifer) Thomas of Georgetown, Kentucky, Grandchildren; Joshua(Jamey) Dorman, Jordan Thomas, Justin Thomas, Olivia Thomas, Great Grandchildren; Elijah Wyatt and Dakota Wyatt.
Funeral Services for Helga Thomas will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Pastor John Bunn officiating. Helga will be laid to rest in The Haddix Cemetery Inc. in Haddix, Kentucky with Joshua Dorman, Jordan Thomas, Justin Thomas, Gale Dorman, and Eddie Turner serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Wednesday September 14, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. with Eastern Star Services at 1:00 P.M.
