Help is on the Way!

FEMA’s coming to our mountain
Agency here to provide federal assistance
Bring documents proving interest in the damaged property
“We encourage everyone who may have been damaged to register for FEMA assistance,” Jack Heesch, FEMA spokesman
It is a commonly believed, apparently around the offices of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) too, that where a mountain will not come to FEMA, then FEMA must go to the mountain. Well, FEMA is coming to Breathitt County to lend a hand to the efforts to help us respond and recover from the impact of the recent flooding. They intend to do it right here in our midst.
The Times-Voice talked over the phone with Mr. Jack Heesch. Mr. Heesch is a FEMA spokesman and will be in Breathitt to help people apply for financial assistance.
Mr. Sheesch told the Times-Voice "FEMA’s mobile unit will be at the Old Montessori School on 422 Jett Drive from 8 AM to 6 PM, Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday from June 5th, 6th, and 8th, 2021." Mr. Sheesch said "...citizens will be able to register for assistance or check the status of existing claims."
FEMA’s coming here is in response to President Biden declared the areas of Kentucky impacted by the severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides, between February 27 and March 14, 2021, natural disasters. That declaration opened up Federal assistance to supplement commonwealth and local recovery efforts.
FEMA functions to address federal emergencies and disasters involving the exercise of Presidential authority. One area to which this assistance has been made available is Breathitt County, among others.
FEMA’s mission is to support citizens in an effort to work together building, sustaining, and improving impacted citizens and any attempts to recover from hazards like the natural disaster from which we have all been reeling since its occurrence. FEMA is coming here in hopeful fulfillment of that mission.
This assistance is equally available for home owners and renters. Both subsets have to be prepared to document interest in the flood damaged properties.
"If FEMA needs documents from you, like rental agreements, leases, utility bills, Deeds of Trust, mortgage statements, or anything proving your interest in the subject property, one can bring those documents to us. We will scan the documents, on the spot, and add the documentation to either your claim registration or already registered claim,” Mr. Heesch told us.
“We encourage everyone who may have been damaged to register for FEMA assistance,” Mr. Heesch told the newspaper. “Visit FEMA’s Mobile Registration Support Center (pictured) over the coming three days which we are bringing to straight to you. You literally can’t miss us.”