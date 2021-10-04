Henrietta Griffith, 97, Vancleve passed away Friday, September 24, at the Advent Health of Manchester. She was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Sarah Powell Griffith. She was a teacher at KMBC for 50+ years. Visitation, Friday, October 8, 12:00 PM at the Kentucky Mountain Bible College. Funeral, Friday, October 8, 2:00 PM at the Kentucky Mountain Bible College at Vancleve with Robert Cundiff officiating. Burial in the Lawson Cemetery at Mount Carmel. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Oct 8
Visitation
Friday, October 8, 2021
1:00PM
1:00PM
KMBC Chapel
855 Hwy. 541
Jackson, KY 41339
855 Hwy. 541
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 8
Service
Friday, October 8, 2021
3:00PM
3:00PM
KMBC Chapel
855 Hwy. 541
Jackson, KY 41339
855 Hwy. 541
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
