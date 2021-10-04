Henrietta Griffith

Henrietta Griffith, 97, Vancleve passed away Friday, September 24, at the Advent Health of Manchester.  She was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Sarah Powell Griffith.  She was a teacher at KMBC for 50+ years.  Visitation, Friday, October 8, 12:00 PM at the Kentucky Mountain Bible College.  Funeral, Friday, October 8, 2:00 PM at the Kentucky Mountain Bible College at Vancleve with Robert Cundiff officiating.  Burial in the Lawson Cemetery at Mount Carmel.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Oct 8
Visitation
Friday, October 8, 2021
1:00PM
KMBC Chapel
855 Hwy. 541
Jackson, KY 41339
Oct 8
Service
Friday, October 8, 2021
3:00PM
KMBC Chapel
855 Hwy. 541
Jackson, KY 41339
