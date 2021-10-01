Henry Armstrong

Henry Armstrong, age 61, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born December 4, 1969 in Indiana and was the son of the late Dewey and Hazel McIntosh Armstrong. Preceded in death by wife Brenda Fugate. His sons: Pearl Armstrong and Travis Armstrong. He is survived by wife: Deborah Melton Armstrong of Campton, KY- His daughter: Kayla Armstrong of Campton, KY.- His sons: Randy Melton and Scottie Armstrong of Jackson, KY. – His sisters: Treva Combs, Mary Howard, Brenda Napier and Linda Fugate all of Jackson, KY. -One grandchild. – Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn officiating. -Burial in the Fugate Cemetery, Hardshell Caney Road, Hardshell, KY. – Visitation will be Monday at 11am until time of service. – Masks requested be worn and cautionary measures to be observed. -Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

