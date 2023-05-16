Henry Bailey

Henry Bailey, age 70, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY.  He was born October 8, 1952 in Jackson, KY and was the son of the late Orlena Bowling Bailey.   He was preceded also in death by his brother: Roland Eugene Bailey.  He is survived by sister: Ina Gayle (Virgil) Johnson of Jackson, KY.  Nephew:  Jr. (Tasha) Bailey.  Nieces: Marlena (Paul) Bailey , Tasha Johnson,  and Brandi (Berlyn) Johnson.  Great nieces and nephews:  Tony, Natasha, Jordan, Paxton, Dennis, Kenclee, Kobi, and his namesake (Baylee).  He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.  Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Tincher officiating.  Burial in the Bailey Cemetery, Roark Mountain, Jackson, KY.  Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services at 7:00 pm.  Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

