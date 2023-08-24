Henry Elbert Fugate Sr. was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 2, 1963 to Roscoe and Martha (Combs) Fugate. He passed away at his home in Duncan on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the age of 59.
A celebration of life has been arranged for Friday, August 25th, 2023 from 5pm-7pm at New Hope Baptist Church in Duncan, Oklahoma. Followed by a graveside service Friday, September 1st, 2023 at 6:30pm located at Beaver Dam Cemetery in Hardshell, Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted to Whitt Funeral Home/Oakcrest Cremation Center.
Henry graduated from Riverside Christian Academy. He married Helen Jean Landrum on September 4, 1999. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, collecting classic cars, and attending car shows. He liked watching football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys were his favorite teams. Henry was a professional gambler and enjoyed World Series Poker. He loved his dogs: Daisy, Bronco, and Sadie. Most of all, Henry loved to spend time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roscoe Fugate; son, Timothy Earl Fugate; and brother, Richard Campbell.
Henry is survived by his wife, Helen; his mother: Martha (Combs) Fugate; children: Jason Campbell and wife Nicole of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, Kim Sword and husband Tim of Jackson, Kentucky, Henry Fugate Jr. and wife Rebecca of Lexington, Kentucky, and Bryana Noble and, friend of the family, Joseph Jett Gray of Duncan; grandchildren: Hailey Campbell, Cody Sword, Dylan Sword, Ryan Sword, and soon-to-be grandson, Paxton Henry Gray; sisters: Fledia Roberts, Tempa Lawson, and Shirley Fugate.
Henry was loved by many and will be missed.
Online condolences may be made at www.whittfh.com.
