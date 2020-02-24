Henry Hudson, age 66 of Lost Creek, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Whitesburg ARH.
Henry was born on April 14, 1953 to the late Cecil and Evelyn Fugate Hudson.
He is survived by four sisters: Geneva Sizemore of Hardshell, Kentucky; Offie Lee Fugate (Keith Neace) of Hardshell, Kentucky; MattaLou (Wesley) Kilburn of Jackson, Kentucky and Rebecca (Arthur) Noble of Watts, Kentucky; two brothers: Victor Hudson of Hardshell, Kentucky and Troy (Caroline White) Hudson of River Caney, Kentucky; special friend: James Larry Stacy; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents Cecil and Evelyn Fugate Hudson.
Funeral services will be conducted by Watts Funeral Home at 1:00 PM on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Buckhorn Creek Mennonite Church in Clayhole, Kentucky with Emmitt Campbell and Roger Voth officiating. Henry will be laid to rest in the Hudson Family Cemetery at Hardshell, Kentucky with Victor Hudson, Keith Neace, Toby Noble, Troy Hudson, Wesley Kilburn, Burley White, Arthur Noble, and Lance Hyde serving as Pallbearers. Friends may visit Buckhorn Creek Mennonite Church at 5:00 PM on Friday, February 14, 2020 and all day Saturday, February 15, 2020 with additional church services Friday and Saturday beginning at 6:00 PM.
