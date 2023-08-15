Henry Raleigh age 86 entered into rest peacefully on August 12, 2023 at the Pikeville Medical Clinc. He was born June 22, 1937.
Henry was a Church of Christ Preacher and a member of the Church of Christ for many years. Henry was a retired state highway employee.
Henry was born to the late James B and Martha Deaton Raleigh.
Henry was preceded in death by his wife Elsie Raleigh, father in law Green Raleigh, and mother in law Polly Raleigh. Three sisters Polly Walker, Elsie Johnson, Faye Raleigh. Eight brothers Tommy Luther, Cale, Dan, Joe, Ray, Elliot, And Leonard Raleigh.
He is survived by four sister- in- laws Julie (Henry) Hall, Belle (Johnny) Raleigh, Ruth (Silas)Hall, and Betty (Mitchell) Turner. One brother- in- law Jesse Raleigh and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives. Henry was the seventh of the nine sons and the last surviving member of his family.
The visitation will be held Friday August 18, 2023 starting at 10:00 A.M - 12:00 PM with Funeral following at 12:00 P.M with Pastors Henry Hall and Dewayne Hall Officiating. Pall bearers friends and family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.