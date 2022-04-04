Henry White, age 84, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born March 21, 1938, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late Bill and Margaret White.-Preceded in death by wife: Ruth White.-Sons: Robert Davis and Bill White.-Daughters: Janet Mosley and Elzie Collins.-Brothers: Dan White and Hubert White.-Sisters: Dorothy Begley and Betty Combs.- He is survived by a daughter: Margaret White of Russell Springs, KY.-A son; Hubert White of Haddix, KY.-His sister: Gloria Turner of Jackson, KY.- He is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.- Memorial services will be held at a later date.
