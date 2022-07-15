The late Breathitt County Magistrate of District #2 Roy Darrell Herald was honored on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, when friends and family gathered along with Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble and State Representative Bill Wesley to reveal the Roy Darrell Herald Memorial Road. The stretch of road is located on Highway 28 near the Breathitt/Owsley County line. Pictured (L-R) Beckham Herald, Roy Oakley Herald, Patricia Potter, County Judge Executive Jeff Noble, and Josie Stamper.

