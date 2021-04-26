Herbert Collins

Herbert Collins, 92 of Jackson Kentucky, passed away Friday April 23, at Hazard health and rehabilitation - Hazard Kentucky. Herbert was a member of the Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministery, he was also a retired security guard . He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Fugate Collins, parents John and Evalee Spencer Collins also preceded in death by sons- Larry Collins, Merlin and Linville Collins , daughters - Belinda, Sherry, and Rebecca, three brothers- Bob Collins, Alton Collins, and Bill Collins. He was survived by one daughter, Yolanda Gail (Rob) Anderson Jackson Kentucky, one son- Michael Thomas (Janie) Collins, Jackson Kentucky, daughter- in-law shelia Collins, Irvine Kentucky, four granddaughters, Stephanie Taulbee, Bobbie Miller, Lyndzay Fugate, and Kayla Fugate. One grandson James Finley. Great grandchildren, Jacob, Austin, Seth, Caleb, Cameron ,and Faith. Great great grandchildren, Xavier, Aubrey, Bentley, and Karsyn. Survived by three brothers, Belvin (Josephine) Collins of Ohio, Franklin (Gretha) Collins of Berea Kentucky, and Rex (Dora) Collins of Ohio. The visitation will be Monday 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM. The funeral service is Monday April 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Watts Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Roy Moore officiating, burial at Jackson Cemetery, Pallbearers Family and Friends.

