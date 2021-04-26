Herbert Collins, 92 of Jackson Kentucky, passed away Friday April 23, at Hazard health and rehabilitation - Hazard Kentucky. Herbert was a member of the Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministery, he was also a retired security guard . He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Fugate Collins, parents John and Evalee Spencer Collins also preceded in death by sons- Larry Collins, Merlin and Linville Collins , daughters - Belinda, Sherry, and Rebecca, three brothers- Bob Collins, Alton Collins, and Bill Collins. He was survived by one daughter, Yolanda Gail (Rob) Anderson Jackson Kentucky, one son- Michael Thomas (Janie) Collins, Jackson Kentucky, daughter- in-law shelia Collins, Irvine Kentucky, four granddaughters, Stephanie Taulbee, Bobbie Miller, Lyndzay Fugate, and Kayla Fugate. One grandson James Finley. Great grandchildren, Jacob, Austin, Seth, Caleb, Cameron ,and Faith. Great great grandchildren, Xavier, Aubrey, Bentley, and Karsyn. Survived by three brothers, Belvin (Josephine) Collins of Ohio, Franklin (Gretha) Collins of Berea Kentucky, and Rex (Dora) Collins of Ohio. The visitation will be Monday 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM. The funeral service is Monday April 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Watts Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Roy Moore officiating, burial at Jackson Cemetery, Pallbearers Family and Friends.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Kentucky River District Health Dept Covid-19 Update
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
- Superintendent Wasson Shares Message Regarding New Covid Cases in Students
- White House Clinics to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine available in Jackson and Rockcastle Counties
Latest News
- Herbert Collins
- Betty Tolson
- Betty Herald
- President Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Kentucky
- Good Monday Morning Jackson, Kentucky (April 26, 2021)
- DOJ to investigate Louisville, KY ‘Policing Practices’
- The Long Version (Lesson on Journalistic Integrity)
- Weekend Weather Report (April 24 & 25, 2021)
Most Popular
Articles
- Mother of deceased upset with grand jury’s return
- FEMA Issues Public Notice for 45 Kentucky Counties
- Michael Len Salyers
- Linda Gail King
- A Woman’s Text to Mom Nets Felony Drug Charges
- Jackson, Kentucky Adds Two State Championships
- Millie Ruth Noble
- Breathitt’s Ritchie Honored by MaxPreps
- Krogers in Jackson?
- Conversations with Caleb...(April 22, 2021)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.