Herbert Dean Combs, age 60, of Buckhorn, KY passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY. He was born January 21, 1963 at Ary, KY and was the son of the late Herbert Combs. He was preceded also in death by two aunts: Donna and Debra. His father and mother in law: Chester and Darlene Burns. He is survived by his wife; Diana Burns Combs of Buckhorn, KY. His mother: Helen Boggs Combs of Buckhorn, KY. Special daughter: Whitney Burns of Buckhorn, KY. Brother: David (Lesa) Combs of Buckhorn, KY. Sisters: Judith (Jesse) Adams and Valerie Hope (Buddy) Turner both of Buckhorn, KY. Nieces: Sydney, Kayla, Jerrica, Madalynn; Nephews: Jonathan and Kevin Scott. Special friends: Edgar Jr. Sandlin and Terry and Darlene Moore. He is also survived by a host of great nieces and nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Simmie Ray Bowling officiating. Burial in the Government Cemetery at Buckhorn, KY. Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 11:00 am until time of service. Pallbearers: Sandy Gay, Tyler, Gay, Edgar Jr. Sandlin, Buddy Turner, Jonathan Combs, David Combs. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
