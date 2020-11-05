Herbert Turner, 94, Short Fork Houston Road passed away Sunday, November 1, at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was a WWII veteran and was a retired teacher of 35 years. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Turner and the son of the late Jerry and Ruth Turner. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Lexene Turner and a sister, Lucille Baker. He is survived by two grandsons, Walter Combs of Jackson, Jerry Combs (Sharalynn) of Jackson; three grandchildren, Christina Michelle Combs, Martin Lucas Combs, Mason Zachary Combs; one great great granddaughter, Ellie Marie Combs Slabaugh. Funeral Wednesday, Nov. 4, 1:00 PM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Turner officiating. Burial in the Turner Family Cemetery at Short Fork Houston Road. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
