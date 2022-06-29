The city of Jackson and Breathitt County is set to celebrate the 4th of July holiday weekend with planned festivities for Saturday, July 2, 2022.
The festivities get underway with the parade lineup at 9:30 am at LBJ Elementary School and will begin at 11 am with this year’s Grand Marshal Alvin Gross.
The food and craft booths will open at 10 am at Douthitt Park and close at 10 pm. The kiddie train, inflatables, and splash pad will also operate from 10 am until 10 pm.
Kid events and other contests begin at 1 pm with the Oreo in a Hole followed by:
- 1:30 pm Kids Egg Toss
- 1:45 pm Adult Egg Toss
- 2 pm Adult Tricycle Race
- 2:45 Turtle Race
- 3 pm Water Balloon Bash
- 3:20 pm Watermelon Eating Contest
- 4 pm Adult Tug-of-War
- 4:20 pm Kids Tug-of-War
- 4:40 pm Noodle Palooza
- 5:35 pm Three-Legged Race
- 6 pm Greased Pig Contest (3 Age Groups) (5 and under; 6-12; 13-18)
The live music performances get started at 5:30 pm with opening act and Jackson’s own SmokeBreak followed by Thoze Guyz an act out of Pikeville at 7 pm and the headliner, The Johnny Cash Tribute, will close out the evening taking the stage at 8:30 pm.
Fireworks are scheduled to end the celebration at 10 pm.
