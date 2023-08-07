Herschel Eugene Jonathan Wallace, age 37, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 in Jackson, KY. He was born August 6, 1986 in Portland, TN and was preceded in death by his mother: Lizzie Louise Hollon Wallace. He is survived by his wife: Jenny Carla Michelle Hatton of Hazel Green, KY. His father: Fred Wallace of Jackson, KY. His son: Granville David Herschel Wallace and his daughter: Kylie Mary Jane Wallace, both of Hazel Green, KY. Two sisters: Carla May Wallace (Travis Combs) and Stephanie Jean (Stanley) Combs of Jackson, KY. His brother: Fred Edward Wallace, Jr of Jackson, KY. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Hatton Family Cemetery, Wilson Branch Road, Hazel Green, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm at the funeral home. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
