Hettie Donathan

Hettie M. Donathan, age 82, of Beattyville, Kentucky passed away Thursday January 13, 2022 at Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine, Kentucky.
Hettie was born on June 14, 1939 to the late Chester and Myrta Whisman. She was a Homemaker and the widow of Cordell Donathan.
Hettie is survived by her Children; Jack Donathan(Catherine), Donnie Donathan(Donna), Rondell Donathan(Tammera), Diane Donathan(Denny), Pamela Donathan, Helen Donathan-Coomer(James), and a host of Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Hettie was preceded in death by her Parents; Chester and Myrta Whisman, Husband Cordell Donathan, Two Daughters; Delores Hall and Thelma Creech, One Son; Dale Donathan, Two Sisters; Gladys and Marie, Three Brothers; Roy, Troy, and Raymond.
Funeral Services for Hettie M. Donathan will be held on Friday January 14, 2022 at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 P. M.
with Marvin Hobbs officiating. Hettie will be laid to rest in The Whisman Cemetery at Big Andy Ridge in Wolfe County with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Friday January 14, 2022 from 1:00 P. M. Until 2:00 P. M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.