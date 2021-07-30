Hey, may I have O'Hara's phone number?

Times-Voice Article Leads to Local Athlete's Opportunity
Legal newspaper strives to meet obligation to young readers
Committed to helping all we can
Well, it doesn’t always work this quickly but it is nice when it does. We, at the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice stand prepared to support and publicize our local athletes with as much industry and diligence as we can muster. Really, as a sports department, we believe it to be our responsibility as Jackson’s only legal newspaper.
We wrote and published a piece about Braxton O’Hara, seen in the featured photograph (taken by our own James David Fugate) shooting the basketball for the Bobcats of BHS. O’Hara is back in Jackson.
O’Hara has been back in-county for sometime. Braxton has reclassified, under SB-128, and hopes to play football, this Fall, for the Breathitt football team upon his being declared eligible, by the KHSAA. The school has already made application and is awaiting word.
The article, entitled The Long Version of…O’Hara’s Marching Home Again (Hurrah! Hurrah!), is on our social media pages and is recommended for your reading pleasure. In the article, O’Hara makes some mature remarks which have resonated with some in-state schools recruiting ‘22s for the future football rosters.
One of Kentucky’s premier college programs contacted the author of the article requesting contact information on O’Hara. We provided it, of course!
Good luck with this pursuit and we, as a newspaper, are proud of our small part in helping to bring it to fruition. Just part of our service to the community we cover, support, and help anyway a community's newspaper is capable.
We thank you all for your patronage. Our efforts don’t always pay off so conspicuously or so quickly, but it is nice when our work does make a difference in a local young life.
Keep it up O’Hara. We believe there will be plenty more to come!